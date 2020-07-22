5720 Singlebriar Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/733ea54016 ---- This All Electric 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Townhome is in the gorgeous neighborhood of Singleton Grove in Norcross. This property offers easy access to Jimmy Carter Blvd., I-85, & I-285. This end unit property features: beautiful hardwood floors on the main level; wall-to-wall carpet on the 2nd floor;wood cabinets with granite countertops; breakfast bar; walk-in pantry; master bathroom with separate garden tub and shower; his/her closets; open, entertainment ready floor plan; large family room with flatscreen TV niche above fireplace; 2 car garage; washer & dryer; and tons of storage! Water Included with rent! Pets under 40lbs OK with fee. $65 application fee per adult. 1 month deposit with approved application. Visit atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information. No Vouchers Accepted Pets Accepted with fee