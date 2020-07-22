All apartments in Gwinnett County
5720 Singlebriar Ct
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

5720 Singlebriar Ct

5720 Singlebriar Court · No Longer Available
Location

5720 Singlebriar Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/733ea54016 ---- This All Electric 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Townhome is in the gorgeous neighborhood of Singleton Grove in Norcross. This property offers easy access to Jimmy Carter Blvd., I-85, & I-285. This end unit property features: beautiful hardwood floors on the main level; wall-to-wall carpet on the 2nd floor;wood cabinets with granite countertops; breakfast bar; walk-in pantry; master bathroom with separate garden tub and shower; his/her closets; open, entertainment ready floor plan; large family room with flatscreen TV niche above fireplace; 2 car garage; washer & dryer; and tons of storage! Water Included with rent! Pets under 40lbs OK with fee. $65 application fee per adult. 1 month deposit with approved application. Visit atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information. No Vouchers Accepted Pets Accepted with fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 Singlebriar Ct have any available units?
5720 Singlebriar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5720 Singlebriar Ct have?
Some of 5720 Singlebriar Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 Singlebriar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Singlebriar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Singlebriar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5720 Singlebriar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5720 Singlebriar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Singlebriar Ct offers parking.
Does 5720 Singlebriar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5720 Singlebriar Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Singlebriar Ct have a pool?
No, 5720 Singlebriar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Singlebriar Ct have accessible units?
No, 5720 Singlebriar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Singlebriar Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5720 Singlebriar Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 Singlebriar Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5720 Singlebriar Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
