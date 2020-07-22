All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
534 FRIARS HEAD Drive
534 FRIARS HEAD Drive

534 Friars Head Dr · No Longer Available
534 Friars Head Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Highly desirable location! This home is in the Townsend Creek subdivision and just minutes away from the North
Gwinnett High School along with shopping and restaurants close by! This home offers plenty of living space with 4
bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast area, separate dining room and spacious family room with gas
fireplace along with hardwood flooring and carpeting. The subdivision is in a swim/tennis community to accommodate an
active life style. 1 Dog Allowed, Max Weight 25lbs. Come see this home today for it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive have any available units?
534 FRIARS HEAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive have?
Some of 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
534 FRIARS HEAD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive offers parking.
Does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive has a pool.
Does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 FRIARS HEAD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
