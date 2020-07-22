534 FRIARS HEAD Drive

Amenities
Highly desirable location! This home is in the Townsend Creek subdivision and just minutes away from the North
Gwinnett High School along with shopping and restaurants close by! This home offers plenty of living space with 4
bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast area, separate dining room and spacious family room with gas
fireplace along with hardwood flooring and carpeting. The subdivision is in a swim/tennis community to accommodate an
active life style. 1 Dog Allowed, Max Weight 25lbs. Come see this home today for it won't last long!