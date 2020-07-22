534 FRIARS HEAD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Highly desirable location! This home is in the Townsend Creek subdivision and just minutes away from the North

Gwinnett High School along with shopping and restaurants close by! This home offers plenty of living space with 4

bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast area, separate dining room and spacious family room with gas

fireplace along with hardwood flooring and carpeting. The subdivision is in a swim/tennis community to accommodate an

active life style. 1 Dog Allowed, Max Weight 25lbs. Come see this home today for it won't last long!