All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5308 Fawn Ivey Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

5308 Fawn Ivey Lane

5308 Fawn Ivey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5308 Fawn Ivey Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Mil Creek school cluster! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch home on a large corner lot. This home features hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite Kitchen, new water heater, HVAC 4 years old, and a newer roof. Spacious Master suite with double vanity and huge walk-in closet. Secondary Bedrooms on opposite end of home also have large closets. Terrace level has a full Bath, tons of storage. Fantastic location! Quiet neighborhood, large lot for kids to play! Close to shopping, dining, hospital and highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane have any available units?
5308 Fawn Ivey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane have?
Some of 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Fawn Ivey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane offers parking.
Does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane have a pool?
No, 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane have accessible units?
No, 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5308 Fawn Ivey Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College