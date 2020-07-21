5308 Fawn Ivey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Mil Creek school cluster! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch home on a large corner lot. This home features hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite Kitchen, new water heater, HVAC 4 years old, and a newer roof. Spacious Master suite with double vanity and huge walk-in closet. Secondary Bedrooms on opposite end of home also have large closets. Terrace level has a full Bath, tons of storage. Fantastic location! Quiet neighborhood, large lot for kids to play! Close to shopping, dining, hospital and highway access.