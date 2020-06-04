5251 Apple Grove Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Wonderful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath in the Mill Creek school district! - Open Plan w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Family Rm w/ Cozy Fireplace. Bright and Open Breakfast overlooking private backyard! Master Bedroom w/ Balcony, Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. Home is better than new and shows like a model. Active Swim and Tennis community! Great Mill Creek Cluster Schools. Won't last long!



Property has amenities such as Swimming Pool, Tennis Court & Club House which is included part of home owner association.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3391329)