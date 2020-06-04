All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5251 Apple Grove Road
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

5251 Apple Grove Road

5251 Apple Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5251 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Wonderful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath in the Mill Creek school district! - Open Plan w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Family Rm w/ Cozy Fireplace. Bright and Open Breakfast overlooking private backyard! Master Bedroom w/ Balcony, Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. Home is better than new and shows like a model. Active Swim and Tennis community! Great Mill Creek Cluster Schools. Won't last long!

Property has amenities such as Swimming Pool, Tennis Court & Club House which is included part of home owner association.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3391329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5251 Apple Grove Road have any available units?
5251 Apple Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5251 Apple Grove Road have?
Some of 5251 Apple Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5251 Apple Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
5251 Apple Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 Apple Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 5251 Apple Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5251 Apple Grove Road offer parking?
No, 5251 Apple Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 5251 Apple Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 Apple Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 Apple Grove Road have a pool?
Yes, 5251 Apple Grove Road has a pool.
Does 5251 Apple Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 5251 Apple Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5251 Apple Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5251 Apple Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5251 Apple Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5251 Apple Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
