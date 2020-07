Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

BEAUTIFUL TRADITIONAL HOME IN SUGAR HILL! GRANITE IN THE KITCHEN WITH TILE BACKSPLASH AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE FOYER, KITCHEN, AND BREAKFAST AREA. LIVING ROOM OFFICE SPACE WITH FRENCH DOORS. FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS. MASTER RETREAT HAS A SPA LIKE BATH WITH TILE FLOORS IN BATHROOMS. COVERED DECK AND A BASEMENT.