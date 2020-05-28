4902 Summer Wind Drive

Amenities

Honestly, this property shouldn't last long. It is all that most people want in a home. The home is on a cul de sac with a fence back yard; which the home sits back of the street. The main level has hard wood floors with a bedroom and full bath on the main level.Now the kitchen, WHAT, is crazy. The counter island is AMAZINGLY HUGE If you entertain at all or have a big family; this is unusually large. The refrigerator is more of a commercial style refrigerator. You don't want you kids hanging out on the main level or they are too young for the basement? Fine, there's and family room on the second floor that is good for family hang outs, kids zone and much more. This is exhausting; I didn't even mention the basement. It has another bedroom family are and game room that leads to the patio. Oh yeah, did I mention that the back yard is private. Yes, that too, is a part of this lovely home. Do I mean that you can live here and not necessarily have to purchase this property? Yes, I am.