4902 Summer Wind Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 4:59 PM

4902 Summer Wind Drive

4902 Summer Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Summer Wind Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Honestly, this property shouldn't last long. It is all that most people want in a home. The home is on a cul de sac with a fence back yard; which the home sits back of the street. The main level has hard wood floors with a bedroom and full bath on the main level.Now the kitchen, WHAT, is crazy. The counter island is AMAZINGLY HUGE If you entertain at all or have a big family; this is unusually large. The refrigerator is more of a commercial style refrigerator. You don't want you kids hanging out on the main level or they are too young for the basement? Fine, there's and family room on the second floor that is good for family hang outs, kids zone and much more. This is exhausting; I didn't even mention the basement. It has another bedroom family are and game room that leads to the patio. Oh yeah, did I mention that the back yard is private. Yes, that too, is a part of this lovely home. Do I mean that you can live here and not necessarily have to purchase this property? Yes, I am.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Summer Wind Drive have any available units?
4902 Summer Wind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4902 Summer Wind Drive have?
Some of 4902 Summer Wind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Summer Wind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Summer Wind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Summer Wind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Summer Wind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4902 Summer Wind Drive offer parking?
No, 4902 Summer Wind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4902 Summer Wind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Summer Wind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Summer Wind Drive have a pool?
No, 4902 Summer Wind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Summer Wind Drive have accessible units?
No, 4902 Summer Wind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Summer Wind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 Summer Wind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Summer Wind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 Summer Wind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
