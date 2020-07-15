4872 Tower View Drive

Amenities

Come home to beautiful Hightower Ridge, a peaceful residential setting located in Snellville, GA and just minutes from Shopping, Hwy 78 and outdoor recreation at Stone Mountain Park.



The Bakersfield plan is full of charm, featuring a large outdoor patio, formal dining room, and spacious kitchen. This home is built with today's homebuyer in mind and includes many convenient features that are important to new home owners, such as modern kitchen appliances, beautiful natural lighting, and great curb appeal. This is the perfect home for first-time and move-up buyers!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.