All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4872 Tower View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4872 Tower View Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

4872 Tower View Drive

4872 Tower View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4872 Tower View Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to beautiful Hightower Ridge, a peaceful residential setting located in Snellville, GA and just minutes from Shopping, Hwy 78 and outdoor recreation at Stone Mountain Park.

The Bakersfield plan is full of charm, featuring a large outdoor patio, formal dining room, and spacious kitchen. This home is built with today's homebuyer in mind and includes many convenient features that are important to new home owners, such as modern kitchen appliances, beautiful natural lighting, and great curb appeal. This is the perfect home for first-time and move-up buyers!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4872 Tower View Drive have any available units?
4872 Tower View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4872 Tower View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4872 Tower View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4872 Tower View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4872 Tower View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4872 Tower View Drive offer parking?
No, 4872 Tower View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4872 Tower View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4872 Tower View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4872 Tower View Drive have a pool?
No, 4872 Tower View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4872 Tower View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4872 Tower View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4872 Tower View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4872 Tower View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4872 Tower View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4872 Tower View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College