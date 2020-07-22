485 Fosters Mill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in desirable Suwanee Lakes Subdivision. Brand new engineered hardwoods run throughout the entire home. Spacious Master Bedroom with sitting area boasts a cathedral ceiling. The large master bathroom has whirlpool bath & separate stand up shower. His & her walk in closets provide plenty of space for your wardrobe. The spacious & fenced back yard is mostly flat & offers plenty of room for recreation! New Roof, New Water Heater, New Paint & New Blinds! Come check it out & make it yours!