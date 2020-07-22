All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

485 Fosters Mill Lane

485 Fosters Mill Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

485 Fosters Mill Lane Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in desirable Suwanee Lakes Subdivision. Brand new engineered hardwoods run throughout the entire home. Spacious Master Bedroom with sitting area boasts a cathedral ceiling. The large master bathroom has whirlpool bath & separate stand up shower. His & her walk in closets provide plenty of space for your wardrobe. The spacious & fenced back yard is mostly flat & offers plenty of room for recreation! New Roof, New Water Heater, New Paint & New Blinds! Come check it out & make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Fosters Mill Lane have any available units?
485 Fosters Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 485 Fosters Mill Lane have?
Some of 485 Fosters Mill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Fosters Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
485 Fosters Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Fosters Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 485 Fosters Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 485 Fosters Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 485 Fosters Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 485 Fosters Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Fosters Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Fosters Mill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 485 Fosters Mill Lane has a pool.
Does 485 Fosters Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 485 Fosters Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Fosters Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Fosters Mill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Fosters Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Fosters Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
