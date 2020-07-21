4673 Elsinore Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

ight, bright and airy rental in sought after Duluth HS district. Formal living room. Formal dining room with trey ceiling. Huge two story family room with fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry, cherry cabinets, electric stove. Butler's pantry. Main floor laundry. Main floor bedroom. Huge master bedroom with his and hers closets. Double vanities, whirlpool tub, separate shower in master bath. 3 additional large bedrooms up. HARDWOOD FLOOR included finished basement throughout. Great rental in a family friendly neighborhood.