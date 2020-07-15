All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast

4607 Water Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4607 Water Mill Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!!. Beautiful family home in Swim/Tennis community. Covered front porch. Open floorplan. Hardwood throughout the first floor. Upgraded 42" kitchen cabinets, tile backsplash. Granite counter top with huge island view to the Family room. Oversized Master bedroom. Private wooded backyard. Home is also located minutes from the hwy with access to entertainment, eateries, and shopping
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast have any available units?
4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast have?
Some of 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast has a pool.
Does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College