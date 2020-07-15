4607 Water Mill Drive Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!!. Beautiful family home in Swim/Tennis community. Covered front porch. Open floorplan. Hardwood throughout the first floor. Upgraded 42" kitchen cabinets, tile backsplash. Granite counter top with huge island view to the Family room. Oversized Master bedroom. Private wooded backyard. Home is also located minutes from the hwy with access to entertainment, eateries, and shopping

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.