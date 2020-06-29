All apartments in Gwinnett County
4600 Woodward Walk Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

4600 Woodward Walk Lane

4600 Woodward Walk Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Woodward Walk Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
game room
oven
2017 Built! Ranch Home! 3 sides brick! Beautiful community in Suwanee. Only couple of min from Suwanee Towne Center. No words can describe this beautiful house!! Spacious master BR w/enormous luxury master bath & closet. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades! Separate formal living rm & dining rm w/coffered ceiling. 2nd floor w/game room, bedroom with full bath, beautiful kitchen with glazed kitchen cabinets w/large island with pendant lights, dbl ovens, huge walk-in pantry. Laundry rm w/ sink, covered patio, fenced backyard, long driveway... And much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane have any available units?
4600 Woodward Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane have?
Some of 4600 Woodward Walk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Woodward Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Woodward Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Woodward Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Woodward Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane offer parking?
No, 4600 Woodward Walk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Woodward Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 4600 Woodward Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 4600 Woodward Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 Woodward Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Woodward Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 Woodward Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
