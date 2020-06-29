4600 Woodward Walk Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated game room oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

2017 Built! Ranch Home! 3 sides brick! Beautiful community in Suwanee. Only couple of min from Suwanee Towne Center. No words can describe this beautiful house!! Spacious master BR w/enormous luxury master bath & closet. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades! Separate formal living rm & dining rm w/coffered ceiling. 2nd floor w/game room, bedroom with full bath, beautiful kitchen with glazed kitchen cabinets w/large island with pendant lights, dbl ovens, huge walk-in pantry. Laundry rm w/ sink, covered patio, fenced backyard, long driveway... And much more!!