Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

COUNTRY IN THE CITY! Great house in great location, with SO private backyard. Rent is for house only. If you want to bring your horse, add $100 per horse per month. Master suite is so private. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Do not miss this one! WILL NOT LAST!