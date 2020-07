Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedrooms Home in Norcross for Rent; New Paint, New Floors; Living, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast Area, and Fireside Family on Main; 4 Bedrooms Upstairs; Washer / Dryer Connection in Basement; 2 Car Garage; Private Backyard w/ Mature Woods; Easy Access to I-85 / Indian Hill Lilburn Road; Neighborhood is Across from Hopkins Elementary; Hopkins ES / Berkmar MS / Berkmar HS; NOT Pet Friendly; Ready to Occupy NOW; Contact a Realtor to Show