All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4505 Susans Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4505 Susans Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

4505 Susans Way

4505 Susans Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4505 Susans Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Style House has Fresh Paint and New Carpet through out and also offers a Bonus Room and a Screened-in Back Porch off the Kitchen/Breakfast Area. The large Family Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace and Cathedral Ceilings. The Kitchen offers Stained Cabinets, Pantry, Refrigerator & Electric Stove/Oven and a Breakfast Area. The Master Bedroom has a Trey Ceiling and En-suite Master Bath with a separate Shower and Jetted Tub. There is also a Laundry Room and a 2 Car Garage. Hurry, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Susans Way have any available units?
4505 Susans Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4505 Susans Way have?
Some of 4505 Susans Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Susans Way currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Susans Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Susans Way pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Susans Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4505 Susans Way offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Susans Way offers parking.
Does 4505 Susans Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Susans Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Susans Way have a pool?
No, 4505 Susans Way does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Susans Way have accessible units?
No, 4505 Susans Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Susans Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 Susans Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Susans Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4505 Susans Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College