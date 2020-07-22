4505 Susans Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Style House has Fresh Paint and New Carpet through out and also offers a Bonus Room and a Screened-in Back Porch off the Kitchen/Breakfast Area. The large Family Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace and Cathedral Ceilings. The Kitchen offers Stained Cabinets, Pantry, Refrigerator & Electric Stove/Oven and a Breakfast Area. The Master Bedroom has a Trey Ceiling and En-suite Master Bath with a separate Shower and Jetted Tub. There is also a Laundry Room and a 2 Car Garage. Hurry, this one won't last long!