Gwinnett County, GA
4420 Telida Trl
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4420 Telida Trl

4420 Telida Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Telida Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Coming Soon! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home With Bonus Room! - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home With Bonus Room, This Home Is Located On a Level Lot With A Large Backyard. Master On Main With Walk-In Closet, Separate Shower, Living Room w/Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen/Breakfast Area. Washer & Dryer Included. Sorry No Pets! We Do Not Advertise On Craigslist! This Home Will Be Available For Viewing On November 12, 2019. Please Register At www.rently.com To Schedule Your Viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5306889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Telida Trl have any available units?
4420 Telida Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4420 Telida Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Telida Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Telida Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Telida Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4420 Telida Trl offer parking?
No, 4420 Telida Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4420 Telida Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 Telida Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Telida Trl have a pool?
No, 4420 Telida Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Telida Trl have accessible units?
No, 4420 Telida Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Telida Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Telida Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 Telida Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4420 Telida Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
