442 Hardy Ives Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA. House is Move-In Ready & about 100-200 sf bigger than the newer models. Property Upgraded with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors & Wood Blinds. Gorgeous Kitchen Opens to the Family Room. Upstairs shows off Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, Walk-in Closet, Dual vanity plus Separate Tub and Shower. Three Spacious Secondary Bedrooms all with Vaulted Ceilings. HOA Maintains the Lawn & Amenities have Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts plus Clubhouse.
Minimum Credit Score of 650. 600-650 requires extra month deposit. No Pets.