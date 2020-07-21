All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 442 Hardy Ives Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
442 Hardy Ives Lane
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:19 AM

442 Hardy Ives Lane

442 Hardy Ives Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

442 Hardy Ives Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA. House is Move-In Ready & about 100-200 sf bigger than the newer models. Property Upgraded with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors & Wood Blinds. Gorgeous Kitchen Opens to the Family Room. Upstairs shows off Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, Walk-in Closet, Dual vanity plus Separate Tub and Shower. Three Spacious Secondary Bedrooms all with Vaulted Ceilings. HOA Maintains the Lawn & Amenities have Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts plus Clubhouse.
Minimum Credit Score of 650. 600-650 requires extra month deposit. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Hardy Ives Lane have any available units?
442 Hardy Ives Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 442 Hardy Ives Lane have?
Some of 442 Hardy Ives Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Hardy Ives Lane currently offering any rent specials?
442 Hardy Ives Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Hardy Ives Lane pet-friendly?
No, 442 Hardy Ives Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 442 Hardy Ives Lane offer parking?
Yes, 442 Hardy Ives Lane offers parking.
Does 442 Hardy Ives Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Hardy Ives Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Hardy Ives Lane have a pool?
Yes, 442 Hardy Ives Lane has a pool.
Does 442 Hardy Ives Lane have accessible units?
No, 442 Hardy Ives Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Hardy Ives Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Hardy Ives Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Hardy Ives Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Hardy Ives Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College