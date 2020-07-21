442 Hardy Ives Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA. House is Move-In Ready & about 100-200 sf bigger than the newer models. Property Upgraded with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors & Wood Blinds. Gorgeous Kitchen Opens to the Family Room. Upstairs shows off Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, Walk-in Closet, Dual vanity plus Separate Tub and Shower. Three Spacious Secondary Bedrooms all with Vaulted Ceilings. HOA Maintains the Lawn & Amenities have Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts plus Clubhouse.

Minimum Credit Score of 650. 600-650 requires extra month deposit. No Pets.