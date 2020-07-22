4379 Annlette Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room convenient to Sugarloaf & I-85 is now available. The Main Level offers an open floor plan wt. a 2-Story Foyer to welcome you home into the Family Room wt. a cozy Fireplace & the Kitchen offering Stained Kitchen Cabinets, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Garbage Disposal, Dining Room area & a 1/2 Bath & Laundry Room. The upper level offers the Master Bedroom wt. Full Bath wt. Double Vanity Separate Tub/Shower & a Walk-In Closet along wt. 2 secondary Bedrooms, Full Bath & Bonus Room. No Pets.



Schools: Benefield Elementary, Sweetwater Middle, Berkmar High