Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths home. The kitchen offers an eat in kitchen and a large walk-in pantry and island. The large family room is open to the kitchen and has a fireplace as well as a study. The owner's suite has a sitting room and vaulted ceilings. Huge closets and a large bathroom with double vanities, large garden tub and a separate shower.