All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4290 SE Antelope Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4290 SE Antelope Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4290 SE Antelope Lane

4290 Antelope Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4290 Antelope Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Home on beautiful and huge corner lot in a nice and quite neighborhood. The house has been totally renovated with fresh paint interior and exterior, New carpet , New AC, Granite counter tops, lightning fixtures, updated bathrooms, new gutters and hard wood floor throughout the main floor. Stained cabinets with wet bar. Book cases and sun room, finished basement with boat access. This home has all what you are looking for. Extremely private. Lots of storage. Only 2.2 miles to Lenora Park.

Bring your buyer for this wonderful house for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4290 SE Antelope Lane have any available units?
4290 SE Antelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4290 SE Antelope Lane have?
Some of 4290 SE Antelope Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4290 SE Antelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4290 SE Antelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4290 SE Antelope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4290 SE Antelope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4290 SE Antelope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4290 SE Antelope Lane offers parking.
Does 4290 SE Antelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4290 SE Antelope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4290 SE Antelope Lane have a pool?
No, 4290 SE Antelope Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4290 SE Antelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4290 SE Antelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4290 SE Antelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4290 SE Antelope Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4290 SE Antelope Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4290 SE Antelope Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College