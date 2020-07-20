4290 SE Antelope Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Home on beautiful and huge corner lot in a nice and quite neighborhood. The house has been totally renovated with fresh paint interior and exterior, New carpet , New AC, Granite counter tops, lightning fixtures, updated bathrooms, new gutters and hard wood floor throughout the main floor. Stained cabinets with wet bar. Book cases and sun room, finished basement with boat access. This home has all what you are looking for. Extremely private. Lots of storage. Only 2.2 miles to Lenora Park.



Bring your buyer for this wonderful house for showing