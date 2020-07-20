All apartments in Gwinnett County
4241 Marjorie Road
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4241 Marjorie Road

4241 Marjorie Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4241 Marjorie Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
CHEERY 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home Snellville!!! - Cheery & Bright with Beautiful Modern Interiors! This 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home Will Make You SMILE! Features include Paneled Sliding-Glass Door in the Living area, Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & plenty of cabinet space, and a Large Deck out back - perfect for entertaining! Located in Norris Lake Shores, this home is also loaded with great amenities. Nearby is a 96-acre lake, and this community includes a swimming pool, two tennis courts, clubhouse, and Jacob's Playground as well!

Don't Miss Out - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3272657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Marjorie Road have any available units?
4241 Marjorie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4241 Marjorie Road have?
Some of 4241 Marjorie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 Marjorie Road currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Marjorie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Marjorie Road pet-friendly?
No, 4241 Marjorie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4241 Marjorie Road offer parking?
No, 4241 Marjorie Road does not offer parking.
Does 4241 Marjorie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 Marjorie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Marjorie Road have a pool?
Yes, 4241 Marjorie Road has a pool.
Does 4241 Marjorie Road have accessible units?
No, 4241 Marjorie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Marjorie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 Marjorie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4241 Marjorie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4241 Marjorie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
