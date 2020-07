Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home has it all, inside and out.The Aberdeen plan,4 Side Brick and stone front with 6 Bed/ 5 1/2 Bath. Family room with coffered ceilings. Open island kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and upgraded hardware. Keeping room. Master Bedroom with trey ceiling, master bath with quartz counter tops and separate shower with garden tub. Fenced Yard, side entry 3 car garage. Full unfinished basement. Resort style amenities. Shopping, dining and entertaining close by.