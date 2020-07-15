4188 AZALEA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Huge home with wrap-around porch and sunroom, on corner lot. Lots of windows and natural light. Renters suite with fireplace and sitting area. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, family room and separate living room. Dual staircase and side entrance garage .Basement not available/ owner uses for storage. Application process includes background check, evict check and credit check .Section 8 ok. Please send email to request application process and rental policy,