Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

4188 AZALEA Court

4188 Azalea Court · No Longer Available
Location

4188 Azalea Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Huge home with wrap-around porch and sunroom, on corner lot. Lots of windows and natural light. Renters suite with fireplace and sitting area. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, family room and separate living room. Dual staircase and side entrance garage .Basement not available/ owner uses for storage. Application process includes background check, evict check and credit check .Section 8 ok. Please send email to request application process and rental policy,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4188 AZALEA Court have any available units?
4188 AZALEA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4188 AZALEA Court have?
Some of 4188 AZALEA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4188 AZALEA Court currently offering any rent specials?
4188 AZALEA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4188 AZALEA Court pet-friendly?
No, 4188 AZALEA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4188 AZALEA Court offer parking?
Yes, 4188 AZALEA Court offers parking.
Does 4188 AZALEA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4188 AZALEA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4188 AZALEA Court have a pool?
No, 4188 AZALEA Court does not have a pool.
Does 4188 AZALEA Court have accessible units?
No, 4188 AZALEA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4188 AZALEA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4188 AZALEA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4188 AZALEA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4188 AZALEA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
