Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

Lively, capacious home in the Village at Bay Creek Community flaunts a coffered ceiling dining room, granite counter top chef's kitchen, dual vanity master suite with walk in closet - and a spacious covered patio perfect for lounging or entertaining! Community is minutes away from Tribble Mill Park, Harbins Park, Ozora Lake, and Summit Chase Country Club. Don't miss out on making this your next humble abode!