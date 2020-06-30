All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
4018 LAURA JEAN Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

4018 LAURA JEAN Way

4018 Laura Jean Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4018 Laura Jean Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW never lived in home! Ready NOW! This is a beautiful BRICK front home with a fantastic back yard that backs up to woods. Upgraded gourmet kitchen - stainless appliances - and granite countertops. Spacious family room with corner fireplace. Flex room on main plus guest bedroom. Outstanding owner's suite. Large loft upstairs for entertaining/media. This home offers nice privacy. Deck off main.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way have any available units?
4018 LAURA JEAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way have?
Some of 4018 LAURA JEAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 LAURA JEAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
4018 LAURA JEAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 LAURA JEAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 4018 LAURA JEAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way offer parking?
No, 4018 LAURA JEAN Way does not offer parking.
Does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 LAURA JEAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way have a pool?
No, 4018 LAURA JEAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way have accessible units?
No, 4018 LAURA JEAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 LAURA JEAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4018 LAURA JEAN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4018 LAURA JEAN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
