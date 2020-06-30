4018 LAURA JEAN Way

Amenities

BRAND NEW never lived in home! Ready NOW! This is a beautiful BRICK front home with a fantastic back yard that backs up to woods. Upgraded gourmet kitchen - stainless appliances - and granite countertops. Spacious family room with corner fireplace. Flex room on main plus guest bedroom. Outstanding owner's suite. Large loft upstairs for entertaining/media. This home offers nice privacy. Deck off main.