All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 400 Martin Glen Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
400 Martin Glen Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Martin Glen Way

400 Martin Glen Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

400 Martin Glen Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Welcome home to a well maintained home in highly sought after Dacula school district. Home features hardwood floors in foyer, formal living room and separate dining room. Large kitchen with loads of upgraded cabinet space and a breakfast area. Unfinished Basement, titled floors in all bathrooms. Spacious family room with two story vaulted ceiling. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings and separate shower with a garden tub. Great opportunity at a great price in a swim/tennis community.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Martin Glen Way have any available units?
400 Martin Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 400 Martin Glen Way have?
Some of 400 Martin Glen Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Martin Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
400 Martin Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Martin Glen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Martin Glen Way is pet friendly.
Does 400 Martin Glen Way offer parking?
No, 400 Martin Glen Way does not offer parking.
Does 400 Martin Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Martin Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Martin Glen Way have a pool?
Yes, 400 Martin Glen Way has a pool.
Does 400 Martin Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 400 Martin Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Martin Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Martin Glen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Martin Glen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Martin Glen Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College