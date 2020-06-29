400 Martin Glen Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome home to a well maintained home in highly sought after Dacula school district. Home features hardwood floors in foyer, formal living room and separate dining room. Large kitchen with loads of upgraded cabinet space and a breakfast area. Unfinished Basement, titled floors in all bathrooms. Spacious family room with two story vaulted ceiling. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings and separate shower with a garden tub. Great opportunity at a great price in a swim/tennis community.



