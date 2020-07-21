40 Johnson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

When you think classic Georgian architecture, this home is the embodiment of sophisticated elegance. Situated on just under 5 acres with impressive gated entry. The long drive sets the stage of the columned entry, circular staircase and marble floors. Dramatic grand room features floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace with double French doors opening to expansive deck overlooking the spectacular pool area. Gourmet kitchen with chef's appliances and exotic stone counters. Finished terrace level offers seamless entertaining from the indoor to outdoor living spaces.