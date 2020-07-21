All apartments in Gwinnett County
40 Johnson Road
40 Johnson Road

Location

40 Johnson Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
When you think classic Georgian architecture, this home is the embodiment of sophisticated elegance. Situated on just under 5 acres with impressive gated entry. The long drive sets the stage of the columned entry, circular staircase and marble floors. Dramatic grand room features floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace with double French doors opening to expansive deck overlooking the spectacular pool area. Gourmet kitchen with chef's appliances and exotic stone counters. Finished terrace level offers seamless entertaining from the indoor to outdoor living spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Johnson Road have any available units?
40 Johnson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 40 Johnson Road have?
Some of 40 Johnson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Johnson Road currently offering any rent specials?
40 Johnson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Johnson Road pet-friendly?
No, 40 Johnson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 40 Johnson Road offer parking?
Yes, 40 Johnson Road offers parking.
Does 40 Johnson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Johnson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Johnson Road have a pool?
Yes, 40 Johnson Road has a pool.
Does 40 Johnson Road have accessible units?
No, 40 Johnson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Johnson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Johnson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Johnson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Johnson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
