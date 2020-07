Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous Home with lots of room located in a cul-de-sac! Swim/Tennis community. 4 spacious Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Features include, fireplace in family room off the kitchen, separate living room/dining room and garage, large deck for entertaining. $1650 a month with a $1650 deposit and $400 a year for access to swim/tennis (will be prorated for this year) There is a $50 application fee per adult.