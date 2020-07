Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

Brand New Brick- Front House in Beautiful Sardis Falls Subdivision. Mill Creek High School District. 4 Large Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths. Huge Game Room/Media Room upstairs for Family Late Day Gathering. Loft can be Used for Study or Kids' Playroom. Hardwood Floor through out Main Level. Only minutes to I85, Restaurants and Shopping. Upgraded Master Bathroom has Frameless Shower Door, Tiled Floor and Huge Walk-in Closet.