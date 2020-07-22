3871 Zoey Lee Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Snellville. Great schools, near shopping, restaurants, and close to major highways. A well maintained open floorplan. Spacious Living/Dining area off foyer. Open Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island and eat-in breakfast area. Large Family room w/ cozy fireplace. Top level features an oversized Master bedroom w/ walk in closet. Master spa bath features a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Pets under 20lbs accepted. PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: 404-800-3130. Krystle Alexander