Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

3871 Zoey Lee Drive

3871 Zoey Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3871 Zoey Lee Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Snellville. Great schools, near shopping, restaurants, and close to major highways. A well maintained open floorplan. Spacious Living/Dining area off foyer. Open Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island and eat-in breakfast area. Large Family room w/ cozy fireplace. Top level features an oversized Master bedroom w/ walk in closet. Master spa bath features a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Pets under 20lbs accepted. PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: 404-800-3130. Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive have any available units?
3871 Zoey Lee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive have?
Some of 3871 Zoey Lee Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3871 Zoey Lee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3871 Zoey Lee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 Zoey Lee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3871 Zoey Lee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3871 Zoey Lee Drive offers parking.
Does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3871 Zoey Lee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive have a pool?
No, 3871 Zoey Lee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3871 Zoey Lee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3871 Zoey Lee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3871 Zoey Lee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3871 Zoey Lee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
