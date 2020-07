Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in Great Location with Great schools. It is near Mall of Georgia and very convenient to interstate for easy access anywhere. Large bedrooms. Separate living, dining, & family rooms. New flooring in Main floor, Fireplace, Big backyard, Refrigerator, Garden tub, & separate shower. storage space in garage. MUST SEE!