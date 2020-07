Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Start the New Year in your NEW Home!

Spacious town home featuring an open floorplan, built-in bookcase, granite counter tops, recess lighting, master suite with walk-in closet, LOFT area for additional entertaining, patio with privacy, and Washer/Dryer in the unit,Great LOCATION, Great Schools, walking distance to the Mall of Georgia, close to 85, 985 and 316 highways. This home is available as of Dec. 1st. Move-in ready!