Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:20 PM

3671 Everson

3671 Everson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3671 Everson Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 Bedroom rental offer tons of space. Living room is open to the eat in kitchen with brand new stove and refrigerator. Additional 5th room could be playroom or office. Two large living rooms. Laminate floors throughout. $45 application fee per adult. security deposit $1300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3671 Everson have any available units?
3671 Everson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3671 Everson have?
Some of 3671 Everson's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3671 Everson currently offering any rent specials?
3671 Everson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3671 Everson pet-friendly?
No, 3671 Everson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3671 Everson offer parking?
Yes, 3671 Everson offers parking.
Does 3671 Everson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3671 Everson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3671 Everson have a pool?
No, 3671 Everson does not have a pool.
Does 3671 Everson have accessible units?
No, 3671 Everson does not have accessible units.
Does 3671 Everson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3671 Everson has units with dishwashers.
Does 3671 Everson have units with air conditioning?
No, 3671 Everson does not have units with air conditioning.
