This 4 Bedroom rental offer tons of space. Living room is open to the eat in kitchen with brand new stove and refrigerator. Additional 5th room could be playroom or office. Two large living rooms. Laminate floors throughout. $45 application fee per adult. security deposit $1300
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3671 Everson have any available units?
3671 Everson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3671 Everson have?
Some of 3671 Everson's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3671 Everson currently offering any rent specials?
3671 Everson is not currently offering any rent specials.