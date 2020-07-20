3671 Everson

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 4 Bedroom rental offer tons of space. Living room is open to the eat in kitchen with brand new stove and refrigerator. Additional 5th room could be playroom or office. Two large living rooms. Laminate floors throughout. $45 application fee per adult. security deposit $1300