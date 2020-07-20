All apartments in Gwinnett County
3635 Rolling Creek Dr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

3635 Rolling Creek Dr

3635 Rolling Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3635 Rolling Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
MOVE IN READY! You won't want to miss this beautiful brick front 2 story home. It is a spacious 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom home with a small fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. Home offers a charming In-Law suite with a private bath, the perfect feature for your in-laws, teenager, or guest. Enjoy the amazing Ivy Green neighborhood amenities which include the pool, tennis court(s), and playground. Call Gina Thrailkill with REMAX TOWNE SQUARE direct 678-517-0633 or office (770) 771-6767 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr have any available units?
3635 Rolling Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr have?
Some of 3635 Rolling Creek Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Rolling Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Rolling Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Rolling Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Rolling Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Rolling Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Rolling Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3635 Rolling Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3635 Rolling Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 Rolling Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 Rolling Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3635 Rolling Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
