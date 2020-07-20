3635 Rolling Creek Dr

Amenities

MOVE IN READY! You won't want to miss this beautiful brick front 2 story home. It is a spacious 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom home with a small fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. Home offers a charming In-Law suite with a private bath, the perfect feature for your in-laws, teenager, or guest. Enjoy the amazing Ivy Green neighborhood amenities which include the pool, tennis court(s), and playground. Call Gina Thrailkill with REMAX TOWNE SQUARE direct 678-517-0633 or office (770) 771-6767 for more information.