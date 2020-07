Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Large warehouse / office space available in industrial park in Snellville. Self contained building with its own parking lot, fenced in lot for trucks or equipment, 2 large covered roll up doors to a large open warehouse space. Upper warehouse deck for additional storage or employee area. Office area has 2 front office areas accessible by front doors, and 2 additional offices plus bathroom & storage kitchenette area. Priced to lease @ $9/sqft/yr!