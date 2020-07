Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Total Renovated traditional two story home in Desirable Suwanee Location. Top Good School,New painting,New hardwood, New Carpet, New tiles in all bathroom, High ceiling family room, Two story foyer. Separated Dinning Room, 3 Bedrooms upstairs, Huge Master Suite, One bedroom on main, Convenience to all shopping, EZ access to I-85, and Peachtree Industrial... Upstairs new Carpet please kindly of take off your shoes. Thanks'