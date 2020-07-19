All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3626 Lenora Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3626 Lenora Church Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3626 Lenora Church Road

3626 Lenora Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3626 Lenora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3626 Lenora Church Road Available 02/01/19 COMING SOON! NOW PRE-LEASING - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single Family Home

Split foyer, Huge Living Room w/fireplace. Huge Bonus Room Downstairs!! Large back porch and 2 car garage. Fresh paint, new laminated hardwood floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Hall, and entry Foyer. New carpet in bedrooms and stairs. New tile floors in both bathrooms! Brand new appliances black appliances with side by side refrigerator. Refinished cabinets with brand new granite counter tops! New ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and private yard!

This Home is NOT available for Section 8!

For More Information or to fill out an application please visit our website www.bravorealtyga.com

Text for more information: 470.364.2134

(RLNE4561030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Lenora Church Road have any available units?
3626 Lenora Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3626 Lenora Church Road have?
Some of 3626 Lenora Church Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Lenora Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Lenora Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Lenora Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Lenora Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Lenora Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Lenora Church Road offers parking.
Does 3626 Lenora Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Lenora Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Lenora Church Road have a pool?
No, 3626 Lenora Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Lenora Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3626 Lenora Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Lenora Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Lenora Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Lenora Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Lenora Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College