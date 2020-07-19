Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3626 Lenora Church Road Available 02/01/19 COMING SOON! NOW PRE-LEASING - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single Family Home



Split foyer, Huge Living Room w/fireplace. Huge Bonus Room Downstairs!! Large back porch and 2 car garage. Fresh paint, new laminated hardwood floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Hall, and entry Foyer. New carpet in bedrooms and stairs. New tile floors in both bathrooms! Brand new appliances black appliances with side by side refrigerator. Refinished cabinets with brand new granite counter tops! New ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and private yard!



This Home is NOT available for Section 8!



