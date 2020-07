Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS HOME IN THE WYNTERSET LAKES SUBDIVISION, THIS HARD COAT STUCCO HOME SITS ON A LARGE PRIVATE LOT. HOME HAS GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN MOST OT THIS 4 BEDROOMS HOME. MASTER SUITE IS LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL. BEAUTIFUL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH EASY ACCESS TO BACK YARD WITH PLENTY PRIVACY. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED LAWN PLUS SWIM AND TENNIS COMMUNITY WITH LAKE. GREAT LOCATION IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD.