2 BEDROOM BASEMENT APARTMENT. Newly renovated basement apartment with 2 full bedrooms, large closets, oversized family room, kitchen with pantry, and full bathroom. 1 parking spot in the driveway. Excellent location near Hwy 78 and Stone Mountain. *Counters in kitchen will be finished as well as carpets cleaned prior to tenancy. Utilities fee of $200/month that includes gas, water, internet, and cable!