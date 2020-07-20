All apartments in Gwinnett County
3431 Clear Stream Run
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

3431 Clear Stream Run

3431 Clear Stream Run · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Clear Stream Run, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious, open floor plan with Unfinished basement and Loft in Auburn - 5 bedroom, 3 bath
Bedroom with full bath on main level
Kitchen with Granite counter tops.
Open concept to family room, with beautiful wood floors.
Deck in the back
4 bedrooms upstairs with Loft. Master bedroom with seating area
Unfinished basement
2 car garage
Full daylight basement
Brookside Crossing Subdivision

Swim & Tennis Community

Nearby Schools:
Mulberry Elementary School
Dacula Middle School
Dacula High School

-----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
(upload last two pay stubs to application)
Only 35.00 Per Adult!

-----
Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com
770-557-1744
visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Clear Stream Run have any available units?
3431 Clear Stream Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3431 Clear Stream Run have?
Some of 3431 Clear Stream Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Clear Stream Run currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Clear Stream Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Clear Stream Run pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Clear Stream Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3431 Clear Stream Run offer parking?
Yes, 3431 Clear Stream Run offers parking.
Does 3431 Clear Stream Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Clear Stream Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Clear Stream Run have a pool?
Yes, 3431 Clear Stream Run has a pool.
Does 3431 Clear Stream Run have accessible units?
No, 3431 Clear Stream Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Clear Stream Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Clear Stream Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Clear Stream Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Clear Stream Run does not have units with air conditioning.
