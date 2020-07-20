3431 Clear Stream Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool tennis court

Spacious, open floor plan with Unfinished basement and Loft in Auburn - 5 bedroom, 3 bath

Bedroom with full bath on main level

Kitchen with Granite counter tops.

Open concept to family room, with beautiful wood floors.

Deck in the back

4 bedrooms upstairs with Loft. Master bedroom with seating area

Unfinished basement

2 car garage

Full daylight basement

Brookside Crossing Subdivision



Swim & Tennis Community



Nearby Schools:

Mulberry Elementary School

Dacula Middle School

Dacula High School



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income

(upload last two pay stubs to application)

Only 35.00 Per Adult!



Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com

770-557-1744

visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5023923)