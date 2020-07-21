3429 Forest Knoll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 yr lease is a must. New kitchen, new light fixtures. Brand new hardwood floor in master bedroom, the rest hardwood floor was refinished. Fresh paint, new toilets, 1 new vanity. Peachtree Ridge High and great Schools. Great Duluth/Sugarloaf Location!! Not far from Duluth downtown. Easy access to I-85/Sugarloaf Pkwy/Duluth Hwy (120), shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks & recreation, and Infinite Energy Arena. Huge extra room with full bath in lower level can be 4th BR or rec room. The driveway concrete will be redone in 1 month.