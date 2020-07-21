All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:59 PM

3429 Forest Knoll Drive

3429 Forest Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3429 Forest Knoll Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 yr lease is a must. New kitchen, new light fixtures. Brand new hardwood floor in master bedroom, the rest hardwood floor was refinished. Fresh paint, new toilets, 1 new vanity. Peachtree Ridge High and great Schools. Great Duluth/Sugarloaf Location!! Not far from Duluth downtown. Easy access to I-85/Sugarloaf Pkwy/Duluth Hwy (120), shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks & recreation, and Infinite Energy Arena. Huge extra room with full bath in lower level can be 4th BR or rec room. The driveway concrete will be redone in 1 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive have any available units?
3429 Forest Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive have?
Some of 3429 Forest Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Forest Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Forest Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Forest Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3429 Forest Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Forest Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Forest Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 3429 Forest Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 3429 Forest Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Forest Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 Forest Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 Forest Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
