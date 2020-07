Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhome! This home is incredibly spacious, has a huge bonus/game room, granite countertops, corner fireplace, laminate floors, and so much more! Conveniently located near the Mall of Georgia, great restaurants, with easy access to I-85 and I-985. Available for occupancy 9/10/19.