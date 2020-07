Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The gorgeous 5 bedroom 5 bathroom home is ready for your things! Enjoy pulling up the circular driveway and entering into this large private home an open kitchen with views to the family room. The first floor has two bedrooms, including a spacious in law suite. Continue upstairs to the 3 additional bedrooms,each with their own bathroom. The master bedroom features a large closet and connecting sun room. Priced to sell, this home won't last long! ­