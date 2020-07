Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home in a small and friendly neighborhood. Beautifully maintained and updated. Featuring separate dining room and great room w/ fireplace and a covered patio with extended deck leading to the fenced-in backyard. A spacious master bedroom leads into the bath, featuring separate shower and soaking tub. You will immediately feel welcome as you stroll the well-lit sidewalks and enjoy your new home. Easy walk to Grayson HS & the Vines.