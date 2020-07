Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room tennis court

Well maintained single family home located in heart of Buford City. Home is only 4 years old. Open floor design/hardwood floor on main level. Tons of sunlights in living/family room. Fenced backyard. Upstairs offers Master b/r +2 additional b/r + loft area which can be turned in office/home theater/play area etc. Great location, close to Hwy 85&985. 5 min to Mall of GA/Sam's/Costco. Come and see it!