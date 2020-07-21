All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 9 2019 at 6:25 PM

3355 Wrenwood Court

3355 Wrenwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Wrenwood Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 OFF a lease start date of 10/18 or sooner, redeemable on the 2nd full month's rent.

Awesome Two story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom. Open floor plan with hardwoods on main floor. Large kitchen with breakfast area and pantry. Formal Dining Room. Family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Large master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Backyard is fenced in and very private.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Wrenwood Court have any available units?
3355 Wrenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3355 Wrenwood Court have?
Some of 3355 Wrenwood Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Wrenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Wrenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Wrenwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3355 Wrenwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 3355 Wrenwood Court offer parking?
No, 3355 Wrenwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 3355 Wrenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Wrenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Wrenwood Court have a pool?
No, 3355 Wrenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Wrenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3355 Wrenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Wrenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Wrenwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 Wrenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 Wrenwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
