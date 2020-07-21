3183 Mill Springs Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

RENT REDUCED!!!! Excellent Location!! 3 story brick townhome Hardwoods throughout the main level w/ gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen has granite countertops, tiled back-splash & stainless steel appliances. Deck off the kitchen & patio above bonus room. 2 Bedrooms upstairs- roommate plan w/ carpet and private bathrooms w/ tile. Hall Laundry closet. Lower level bonus room opens to the backyard -- perfect for a playroom or man cave. Rent includes Water, Lawn Maintenance, Termites and community pool is available across the street