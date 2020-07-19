All apartments in Gwinnett County
3114 Walkers Falls Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3114 Walkers Falls Way

3114 Walkers Falls Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3114 Walkers Falls Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing home with beautiful upgrades throughout. Large 5 bedroom/ 4 bath home has plenty of room for everyone. Large bedroom and full bath on the main. Oversized greatroom upstairs. This executive home is on a cul-de-sac road in the back of the subdivision. Great swim / tennis community. Full unfinished basement for storage. Main floor also includes living room, dining room, greatroom, keeping room, and fantastic chefs kitchen. Upstairs owners suite with luxury bath, Jack & Jill connecting 2 bdrms, guest bedroom with bath. Great backyard and 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 Walkers Falls Way have any available units?
3114 Walkers Falls Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3114 Walkers Falls Way have?
Some of 3114 Walkers Falls Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 Walkers Falls Way currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Walkers Falls Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Walkers Falls Way pet-friendly?
No, 3114 Walkers Falls Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3114 Walkers Falls Way offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Walkers Falls Way offers parking.
Does 3114 Walkers Falls Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 Walkers Falls Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Walkers Falls Way have a pool?
Yes, 3114 Walkers Falls Way has a pool.
Does 3114 Walkers Falls Way have accessible units?
No, 3114 Walkers Falls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Walkers Falls Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 Walkers Falls Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 Walkers Falls Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 Walkers Falls Way does not have units with air conditioning.
