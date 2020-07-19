3114 Walkers Falls Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing home with beautiful upgrades throughout. Large 5 bedroom/ 4 bath home has plenty of room for everyone. Large bedroom and full bath on the main. Oversized greatroom upstairs. This executive home is on a cul-de-sac road in the back of the subdivision. Great swim / tennis community. Full unfinished basement for storage. Main floor also includes living room, dining room, greatroom, keeping room, and fantastic chefs kitchen. Upstairs owners suite with luxury bath, Jack & Jill connecting 2 bdrms, guest bedroom with bath. Great backyard and 3 car garage.