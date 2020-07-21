3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful renovated 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Quaint neighborhood. Open floorplan, hardwoods throughout, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, gas stove, jack and jill bath with separate sinks on upstairs level, Master on main w/walk in closet, jetted tub and secondary bedroom/ full bath on main. Attached 2 Car garage.Fenced in yard w/outdoor fire pit and sweet covered patio. Pool and Tennis amenities (comes with Keycard) Pet Friendly. Desirable area and schools! Walking distance to Publix and shopping center at 2715 Loganville Hwy. CONTACT Rently for a tour today (770)691-0303

