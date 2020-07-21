All apartments in Gwinnett County
3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:12 AM

3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest

3100 Sweet Basil Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Sweet Basil Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful renovated 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Quaint neighborhood. Open floorplan, hardwoods throughout, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, gas stove, jack and jill bath with separate sinks on upstairs level, Master on main w/walk in closet, jetted tub and secondary bedroom/ full bath on main. Attached 2 Car garage.Fenced in yard w/outdoor fire pit and sweet covered patio. Pool and Tennis amenities (comes with Keycard) Pet Friendly. Desirable area and schools! Walking distance to Publix and shopping center at 2715 Loganville Hwy. CONTACT Rently for a tour today (770)691-0303
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have any available units?
3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have?
Some of 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest offers parking.
Does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest has a pool.
Does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
