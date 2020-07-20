All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3100 Hallmark Lane Northeast

3100 Hallmark Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Hallmark Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, executive townhome in Buford GA for Rent

This beautiful, executive townhome boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, fill finished basement with one of the bedrooms and an additional family space with a full bath.

Main level has coffered ceilings in the family room surrounded by shelves and focused on a beautiful fireplace. with columns dividing and opening up the space to a good size kitchen and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the whole main level. Opens to a nice size deck facing woods. Two car garage.

Upstairs boasts a huge open space for a playroom or study area and is open to three large bedrooms and a full bath. Master suite is volumness and is open to a large walk in closet and a master ensuite. Separate bath and shower are divided by a set of double sinks with cherry cabinets and a large mirror.

Lower level is vast and amazing, with a HUGE room for a "man cave", "teen suite", a "mother-in-law suite" or entertainment area for the whole family, separate bedroom, full size bath and a separate entrance from outside.

This home won't last long, check out our tenant requirements and view this home now, call 770-783-3737 to get more information and schedule your viewing appointment with one of our showing agents.

Schools

Patrick Elementary School

Twin Rivers Middle School

Mountain View High School

Tenant Requirements

For a complete List of Qualification Criteria visit our website at www.alhpodland.com

1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18

2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18

3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent

4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings

5. Five point criminal, credit and background checks, child molester, terrorist check

6. Credit score of 550 or above as an average for all financially responsible individuals

7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease

8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.

9. First month rent required.

10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed

11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.

Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment.

About ALH|Podland Realty:

ALH|Podland Realty has been providing property management services to investors in Buford, Georgia and its surrounding areas since 2008. With a combined 32 years of experience in the industry, and being investors ourselves, we know what you are looking for. In fact, we like to say that we offer property management service for investors, by investors.

At ALH|Podland we know that you have many choices when it comes to Buford property management companies... That is why we work hard to provide a service that goes above and beyond. We encourage you to contact us and see how we can meet your property management needs, allowing you more time to focus on your investments.

Check out our blog and our YouTube channel for all kinds of information, tips, and tricks on property management in Buford. And don?t forget to like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or add us on Google+ to stay on top of all of the latest happenings in the world of Buford rental home property management!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

