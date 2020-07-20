3100 Hallmark Lane Northeast

Amenities

Gorgeous, executive townhome in Buford GA for Rent



This beautiful, executive townhome boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, fill finished basement with one of the bedrooms and an additional family space with a full bath.



Main level has coffered ceilings in the family room surrounded by shelves and focused on a beautiful fireplace. with columns dividing and opening up the space to a good size kitchen and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the whole main level. Opens to a nice size deck facing woods. Two car garage.



Upstairs boasts a huge open space for a playroom or study area and is open to three large bedrooms and a full bath. Master suite is volumness and is open to a large walk in closet and a master ensuite. Separate bath and shower are divided by a set of double sinks with cherry cabinets and a large mirror.



Lower level is vast and amazing, with a HUGE room for a "man cave", "teen suite", a "mother-in-law suite" or entertainment area for the whole family, separate bedroom, full size bath and a separate entrance from outside.



This home won't last long, check out our tenant requirements and view this home now



Schools



Patrick Elementary School



Twin Rivers Middle School



Mountain View High School



Tenant Requirements



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria visit our website at www.alhpodland.com



1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18



2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18



3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent



4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings



5. Five point criminal, credit and background checks, child molester, terrorist check



6. Credit score of 550 or above as an average for all financially responsible individuals



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.



9. First month rent required.



10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.



Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com



