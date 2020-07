Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available November 1, 2019.... This is a beautiful ranch style home in Buford. Great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the main, and 1 addition bedroom and bath upstairs. Cozy living room with fire place and a formal dining room adds an elegant touch. Very nice back patio for entertaining Call soon to schedule an appointment (Occupied - advance appointments only)